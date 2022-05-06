Loving on family, relaxing & showing appreciation is how a few Black women plan to celebrate this Mother’s Day

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 5:55 am

The second Sunday in May is upon us, so may the gifting and receiving of beautiful bouquets, heartfelt greetings cards, fancy dinners and quality time commence. In preparation of Mother's Day this weekend, a few Black women chatted with ABC Audio about their special plans.

Fantasia is the perfect queen to her king, Kendall Taylor, and while the entrepreneur/businessman didn't want to spoil any surprises he has planned for his wife, he says the mother of three will be showered with lots of love and appreciation.

"She definitely will be honored and reminded by me," Taylor said, emphasizing the idea that every day should be Mother's Day. "I always honor her just to let her know-- sometimes if the kids don't say it, sometimes if they don't always show the appreciation…I remind [her that] I'm proud of you."

Speaking of kids, Love & Hip Hop alum Amina Buddafly says her favorite way to celebrate is by spending quality time with her two daughters. "I always like to have them around," she said. "They are the most important thing in my life."

Reginae Carter, on the other hand, can't fathom the thought of kids right now, thanks to her "birth control" of a younger sister. She does plan to honor their mother, Toya Johnson, who's months away from her wedding to fitness guru Robert "Red" Rushing. "I'm probably going to do something to get her a little relaxed, maybe book her a spa day," Carter said.

Relaxing and resting is also on Gabrielle Dennis' Sunday itinerary, since it'll be "just a normal day" for her and her Jehovah's Witness mother. She'll celebrate the other women in her life, by sending "beautiful messages" to those who've been moms, and to the women who'll celebrate their first Mother's Day this year.

