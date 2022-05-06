Today is Friday May 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Rangers take win streak into game against the Yankees

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2022 at 4:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Texas Rangers (10-14, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (17-7, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89 ERA, .96 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -235, Rangers +194; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York is 17-7 overall and 9-3 at home. The Yankees are 6-2 in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.

Texas is 4-9 in home games and 10-14 overall. The Rangers have a 6-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has a .288 batting average to rank fifth on the Yankees, and has five doubles and two home runs. Aaron Judge is 11-for-37 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonah Heim has two doubles and three home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .266 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design