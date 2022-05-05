Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, 2 players test positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 6:30 pm

By ESPN.com

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, infielder Luis Arraez and right-hander Dylan Bundy have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced.

Bench coach Jayce Tingler will manage the Twins on Thursday in Baldelli’s absence.

Arraez had been slated to play first base while Miguel Sano is out to have surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Bundy (3-2, 5.76 ERA), meanwhile, becomes the third rotation member to be out, as Bailey Ober and Sonny Gray are on the injured list.

The Twins have won 11 of their past 13 games and lead the American League Central.

