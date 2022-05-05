Today is Thursday May 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, 2 players test positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 6:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, infielder Luis Arraez and right-hander Dylan Bundy have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced.

Bench coach Jayce Tingler will manage the Twins on Thursday in Baldelli’s absence.

Arraez had been slated to play first base while Miguel Sano is out to have surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Bundy (3-2, 5.76 ERA), meanwhile, becomes the third rotation member to be out, as Bailey Ober and Sonny Gray are on the injured list.

The Twins have won 11 of their past 13 games and lead the American League Central.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design