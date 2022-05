Longview police: Help needed finding runaway

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 5:16 pm

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department says it needs your help locating a runaway by the name of Meryl Herring. Meryl is 16 years old, approximately 5’06”, and weighs approximately 122 lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. Meryl was last seen wearing a green tank top, black hoodie, denim shorts, and croc shoes. Anyone has information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

