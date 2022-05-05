Today is Thursday May 05, 2022
FDA limits J&J COVID-19 vaccine due to rare blood clot risk

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 5:09 pm
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Food and Drug Administration has put limits on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to the rare risk of blood clots.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has limited the authorized use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate, and to individuals 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine because they would otherwise not receive a COVID-19 vaccine," the FDA said in a statement Thursday.

The announcement follows a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last year to opt for either Pfizer or Moderna, over the single-shot J&J vaccine after a review of new CDC data on rare blood clots linked to J&J.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

