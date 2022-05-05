Today is Thursday May 05, 2022
Wall Street, tech investors back Musk Twitter bid with $7B

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 3:45 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Elon Musk has strengthened the equity stake in his offer to buy Twitter with commitments of more than $7 billion from a range of investors, including Oracle co-founder and Tesla board member Larry Ellison. Some other investors include Sequoia Capital Fund, which pledged $800 million, and VyCapital, which pledged $700 million. But Ellison is making the biggest contribution, pegged at $1 billion. A Thursday regulatory filing also showed that Musk initially was set to receive $12.5 billion in margin loans to help fund the deal, but is now cutting that amount in half, to $6.25 billion.



