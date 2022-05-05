Today is Thursday May 05, 2022
Breaking News: Stocks slump three per cent as worries grow over higher interest rates

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 3:28 pm
Breaking News: Stocks slump three per cent as worries grow over higher interest rates: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street as worries grow in markets that the higher interest rates the Federal Reserve is using in its fight against inflation will slow the economy. The S&P 500 pulled back 3.6%, erasing a rally from a day earlier and marking its biggest loss in almost two years. The Dow fell 1,063 points, or 3.1%.

Tech stocks fell the most, pulling the Nasdaq down 5%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.04%. Rising yields are sure to put upward pressure on mortgage rates, which are already at their higest level since 2009.



