Will Smith to appear on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show…but he won’t be talking about “the slap”

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 3:18 pm

Will Smith has been named on the list of guests for the new season of David Letterman's Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction -- but he won't be talking about his infamous slap.

ABC Audio has confirmed that the segment with Will was recorded in January -- obviously, long before Smith's infamous Oscars-night outburst.

Letterman's other fourth-season interviews -- with Ryan Reynolds, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish and Cardi B -- were all filmed before March.

Season four of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction debuts on May 20.

