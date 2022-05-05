Damage, power outages reported as storms move through East Texas

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 4:58 pm

EAST TEXAS — East Texans feel the effects of a new round of storms that moved through the area Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says a confirmed tornado at the Whispering Pines RV Park in Rusk County caused damages. The RV park is located on Highway 259 South between Mount Enterprise and Minden. “Several of these campers and some of these duplex buildings were turned over on their side,” Valdez said. He said there were also some pine limbs that went through an RV. Injuries were initially reported, but after arriving at the scene the sheriff said everyone was OK. “Fortunately for us, the Lord was with these folks and nobody was injured,” Valdez said. Damage was also reported in Dirgin. Debris and trees are down throughout the county and residents are asked to stay off the roads, if able. Thousands of East Texans lost power during the storms.

