Longview roads closed due to flooding

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 4:58 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department says several roads are closed due to flooding. According to our news partner KETK, those include South High Street between West Cotton and West Tyler Street; North Green Street, between West Cotton and West Tyler Street; And south South Green Street, between Mopac Road and East Nelson Street. All locations are underneath bridges. Also, minor flooding is reported on South Spur 63 at West Cotton Street and East Marshall Avenue between Green and Second Streets.

Go Back