Selena Gomez’s love interest in ‘Only Murders’ season two?…Cara Delevingne

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 2:28 pm
Rachel Murray/Getty Images

We knew that Selena Gomez's pal Cara Delevingne would be one of the actors joining the cast for season two of Selena's acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Now we know what part the model and actress will be playing.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Only Murders showrunner and co-creator John Hoffman says Cara will portray Alice, a new love interest for Selena's Mabel. Alice is an art-gallery owner who, as Vanity Fair reports, "puts Mabel in touch with a side of herself she's been somewhat neglecting since the show began."

Hoffman says Selena and Cara's long friendship made their interaction onscreen "amazing," adding, "It's a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, 'Oh, someone's opening someone's world.'" However, Steve Martin's Charles and Martin Short's Oliver aren't very happy about Mabel's new relationship, according to Hoffman.

But, of course, Mabel, Charles and Oliver have to focus on clearing their names after last season's cliffhanger ending. Season two, which also feature guest stars Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine, debuts June 28.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



