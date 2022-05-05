Three students suffer reported minor injuries in school bus wreck

ATHENS — An Athens ISD school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday morning after the driver of a Mustang allegedly pulled out in front of the bus. According to our news partner KETK, Athens ISD reports the bus was driving west on Loop 7 when the Mustang apparently pulled out from Robbins Road in front of the bus. Neither driver required medical attention, but three students were taken to UT Health Athens for what were reported to be minor injuries. DPS was called to the scene and is investigating further. AISD officials were notifying and reaching out to parents and guardians of the students on the bus and have been continuing to monitor the situation.

