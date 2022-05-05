Today is Thursday May 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Three students suffer reported minor injuries in school bus wreck

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 3:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Three students suffer reported minor injuries in school bus wreckATHENS — An Athens ISD school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday morning after the driver of a Mustang allegedly pulled out in front of the bus. According to our news partner KETK, Athens ISD reports the bus was driving west on Loop 7 when the Mustang apparently pulled out from Robbins Road in front of the bus. Neither driver required medical attention, but three students were taken to UT Health Athens for what were reported to be minor injuries. DPS was called to the scene and is investigating further. AISD officials were notifying and reaching out to parents and guardians of the students on the bus and have been continuing to monitor the situation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design