Disaster designations for East Texas

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 11:37 am

TYLER — East Texans are advised of multiple disaster designations with the USDA Farm Service Agency. Those who wish to apply for emergency loans are asked to submit their applications as soon as possible. Application deadlines vary. The FSA office is located on Republic Drive in Tyler. The telephone number is (903) 405-5676 with office hours from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional information regarding Disaster Assistance Programs may be found online at this link.

Here’s a rundown of specific information:

– Damages and losses caused by excessive moisture occurring April 1, 2021, through August 31, 2021 for Anderson, Cherokee, and Henderson Counties.

– Damages and losses caused by drought occurring October 26, 2021 and continuing for Gregg, Smith, Upshur, and Van Zandt Counties.

– Damages and losses caused by drought occurring December 8, 2021 and continuing for Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, and Van Zandt Counties.

– Damages and losses caused by winter storm that occurred on February 2, 2022, through February 28, 2022 for Van Zandt County.

– Damages and losses caused by severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 21, 2022, through March 30, 2022 for Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, and Upshur Counties.

– Damages and losses caused by drought occurring November 1, 2021 and continuing for Gregg, Henderson, Smith, Upshur and Van Zandt Counties.

