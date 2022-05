Breaking News: Dow falls below 1,000

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 11:13 am

Breaking News: Dow falls below 1,000: NEW YORK (Staff/FOX) — Following yesterday’s big gains, stocks have taken a massive tumble Thursday. The Dow has fallen more than 1,000 points, and the other major indices are following suit. With a few hours left before the closing bell, FOX News reported the losses had wiped out all gains for this month as of late Thursday morning.

