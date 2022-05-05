Tyler Area MPO seeks resident feedback on Transportation Improvement Plan

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 10:52 am

TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is hosting an open house to engage with residents and update the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). According to a news release, the TIP is a short-range budgeting document that provides details on how federal transportation funding dollars will be spent on planning, design, and construction of highway and transit improvements over the next four fiscal years. The TIP is updated every two years. The open house will be held Tuesday, May 10, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center on W. Ferguson St. Click here for all the details.

