City of Tyler offices closed part of Friday

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 10:52 am

TYLER — The City of Tyler is showing appreciation for outstanding public servants during Public Service Recognition Week from May 2 through May 6, according to a news release. City of Tyler non-emergency offices and facilities will be closed Friday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an interdepartmental event. Essential and emergency functions will continue. The Glass Recreation Center will be closed to the public Friday, May 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Celebrated since 1985, PSRW is a nationwide public recognition campaign honoring the men and women who serve as federal, state, county and local government employees, according to the release.

