Tyler observes National Day of Prayer

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 10:52 am

TYLER — Tyler joins numerous other communities around East Texas and across the country in observing Thursday’s National Day of Prayer. A highlight was the 31st annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, held at Green Acres Baptist Church’s Crosswalk Conference Center. Speakers offered a prayer of thanksgiving along with prayers for world, community, and individual peace. Also, attendees were invited to pray together at their tables, and there were musical offerings, as well as other touches. Mayor Don Warren told KTBB the prayer choices were “really kind of a no-brainer,” citing “so much that we’ve gone through these last few years” — and adding, “it works.”

