Police chase lands one in jail, one suspect at large

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 7:55 am

SMITH COUNTY — One woman was arrested and a man is on the loose following a police chase Wednesday night in Tyler, according to our news partner KETK. Sgt. Larry Christian, with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said the chase started in the Hill Creek boat area near Lake Tyler. Officials said that a deputy recognized the 1999 4-door Mercury and noticed that there were active arrest warrants for the driver, Kelsey Ann Sanders, 20. Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle but she allegedly did not stop and started on FM 346 around Lake Tyler. Sgt. Christian said that there were four people in the car: Sanders and three male passengers.

She allegedly kept driving on FM 346 through Whitehouse, when law enforcement deployed spikes and deflated the passenger side tires, according to officials. Officials said that Sanders kept driving on FM 346 and turned right on Rhones Quarter Road, on rims only on the passenger side.

Law enforcement then deployed spikes again and deflated the tires on the driver’s side of the car as Sanders continued on Rhones Quarter Road to Grande Boulevard, according to Sgt. Christian. He said that she took a right on Grande Boulevard towards Troup Highway and took a left before stopping north of Grande on Troup Highway. When Sanders pulled over, one passenger remained in the vehicle and was detained, another passenger took off on foot and was detained by Whitehouse police and officials are still searching for one male who ran off into the woods.

Sanders was arrested on two warrants and the on-sight charges.

