Report: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in car crash

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2022 at 6:50 am
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

(DALLAS) -- Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, was reportedly involved in a car crash in Dallas Wednesday night.

ABC News affiliate WFAA-TV, citing multiple sources, said Jones was involved in an accident just before 8:10 p.m. local time in the area of Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard.

Jones, 79, reportedly suffered minor injuries. A source confirmed to ESPN that he was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Stephen Jones, Jerry's son and the executive vice president of the Cowboys, told ESPN in a text message later that his father was back home and "all good."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



