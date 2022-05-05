‘Significant damage’ in Oklahoma after severe weather, reported tornado

(NEW YORK) -- Severe weather caused "significant damage" and wide-spread power outages in Oklahoma Wednesday, officials said.

Seminole got hit especially hard after a reported tornado touched down in the city, located about 65 miles east of Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security reported late Wednesday that there was "significant damage" to structures, including businesses, in Seminole, and that the Red Cross was setting up a shelter for displaced residents there.

The National Weather Service of Norman, Oklahoma, had warned residents of a "damaging tornado" on the ground near Seminole County earlier Wednesday.

Aerial footage from Oklahoma City ABC affiliate KOCO-TV showed widespread damage to structures in Seminole after the storm.

The extent of any casualties is unclear.

The City of Seminole warned residents about multiple downed power lines during the severe storm system.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it responded to Seminole in the wake of the storm damage, including protecting drivers from the downed power lines.

There are some 12,400 power outages reported throughout the state, while storms and flooding are forecast to continue overnight, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said.

A tornado watch remains in effect across much of Oklahoma and West-Central Texas Wednesday overnight.

There have already been at least seven reported tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma -- including Crowell, Texas, and Maud, Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center had said there was the potential for "significant" -- EF2 or higher -- tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday.

