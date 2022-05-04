Today is Wednesday May 04, 2022
Oklahoma joins Texas in offering glimpse of “post-Roe” world

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 5:49 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma has joined Texas this week with new abortion restrictions. The new law signed Tuesday by Oklahoma’s governor offers a preview of what abortion care might look like if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. Abortion providers across the country have been bracing for the possibility that the high court’s new conservative majority might further restrict abortion. That has has especially been the case in Oklahoma, where lawmakers have passed a half-dozen anti-abortion measures this year. The new Oklahoma law prohibits doctors from performing an abortion after fetal activity is detected in the embryo. Experts say that is after about six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.



