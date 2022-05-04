Today is Wednesday May 04, 2022
Ex-cop’s murder trial to remain in Fort Worth, judge rules

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 5:34 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – A judge has ruled a former Fort Worth police officer will face a murder trial in the city where he fatally shot a Black woman through a window of her mother’s home in 2019. Judge David Hagerman denied a motion to move the case by the lawyers for Aaron Dean, They argued his trial for the killing of Atatiana Jefferson should got to another county because of media coverage they claimed had tainted the jury pool against the 37-year-old. Dean’s trial has been delayed for years by the COVID-19 pandemic and his lawyers are seeking to postpone it further.



