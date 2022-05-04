Today is Wednesday May 04, 2022
Woman charged with murder dies in jail cell

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 4:35 pm
Woman charged with murder dies in jail cellLONGVIEW – A female inmate in the Gregg County Jail died after having a “medical emergency” in her cell, officials said. According to our news partner KETK, a press release says members of the sheriff’s office and jailers responded to the emergency. Longview Fire/EMS was immediately contacted and responded to the North Jail Facility, according to the release. The woman was taken to a Longview hospital, where she later died. Officials were withholding her name pending notification of next-of-kin, but they did say she was being held on a murder charge and had been in the jail for 1,122 days. The Texas Rangers have been notified and are conducting an investigation with the help of members of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.



