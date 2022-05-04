Today is Wednesday May 04, 2022
Houston officer shot, wounded during stop tied to drug probe

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 4:27 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – Officials say a Houston police officer has been shot and wounded while conducting a traffic stop as part of a drug investigation. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says at 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, two police officers pulled over a truck at a southeast Houston gas station. Finner says the unidentified driver had been the focus of a multi-agency drug investigation and had a warrant for his arrest. Finner says after the driver was asked by the officers to get out of his truck, he started firing. One officer was wounded in his pelvic area. Finner says the officer was also shot in the chest but only had a minor injury because he wore a bulletproof vest. The driver went to the hospital in critical condition.



