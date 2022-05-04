Today is Wednesday May 04, 2022
Donald Trump Jr. meets with Jan. 6 committee

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 4:07 pm
Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) -- Donald Trump Jr., former President Donald Trump's eldest son, appeared before the Jan. 6 select committee on Tuesday for a voluntary interview, multiple sources familiar with his appearance confirmed to ABC News.

ABC News first reported last month that Trump Jr. was expected to appear before the committee, as it wraps up its investigatory phase and prepares for at least eight public hearings next month.

The committee declined to comment.

Trump Jr.'s text messages are among those that former chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the committee, sources have said.

The president's son was the latest member of the Trump family to meet with the committee after Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, both of whom served as senior White House advisers to former President Donald Trump, were also interviewed in recent weeks.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s fiance, has also met with the committee twice. Sources said the second interview was at times contentions and focused in part on the fundraising efforts around Trump's "Save America" rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

