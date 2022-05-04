First Case of highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in wild bird in Texas

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 4:00 pm

AUSTIN – The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed this week the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a great horned owl at a rehabilitation facility in Wichita County — the first such confirmed case in a wild bird in Texas. The facility quickly notified the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department after the owl began to show clinical signs consistent with HPAI, according to a TPWD news release. This case of HPAI follows an early April detection of the disease in a commercial pheasant flock located in Erath County.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that transmits easily among wild and domestic bird species. Because of the ease of transmission, TPWD recommends facilities with wild or domestic birds enhance their biosecurity measures to reduce the risk of introduction. Furthermore, the public can assist in interrupting HPAI transmission by limiting all unnecessary contact with wild birds, even though the transmission risk of avian influenza from infected birds to people remains low, according to the release.

