Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 3:45 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 via a PCR test Wednesday afternoon, the State Department said.

Blinken, who is vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms.

Blinken attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, where President Joe Biden was in attendance.

The State Department said Blinken hasn't seen Biden "in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back