Today is Wednesday May 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Markets cheer after Powell downplays even larger rate hikes

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 3:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: Markets cheer after Powell downplays even larger rate hikes: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks soared to their biggest gain in two years Wednesday and bond yields dropped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the likelihood of an even larger rate increase than the one just announced Wednesday. That allayed concerns that the central bank was on its way to a massive increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in June.

The comments came after the Fed announced a half-point increase in its benchmark rate as part of its effort to fight inflation. The S&P 500 jumped 3%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell sharply, to 2.64%.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design