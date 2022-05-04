Breaking News: Markets cheer after Powell downplays even larger rate hikes

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 3:15 pm

Breaking News: Markets cheer after Powell downplays even larger rate hikes: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks soared to their biggest gain in two years Wednesday and bond yields dropped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the likelihood of an even larger rate increase than the one just announced Wednesday. That allayed concerns that the central bank was on its way to a massive increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in June.

The comments came after the Fed announced a half-point increase in its benchmark rate as part of its effort to fight inflation. The S&P 500 jumped 3%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell sharply, to 2.64%.

