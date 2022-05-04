Smith County early, absentee votes tallied in Saturday’s election

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 1:34 pm

TYLER — As voters and officials prepare for Saturday’s elections, Smith County releases its final early and absentee voting numbers. The county says 7,746 people cast their ballots early and 1,127 absentee ballots were received by the elections office. Bond elections are on the ballot for Tyler, Bullard, and Chapel Hill Independent School Districts. Also on the ballot are several races for cities and school districts, as well as constitutional amendments. We’ll have more on elections around the area as Saturday draws closer.

