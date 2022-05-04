Today is Wednesday May 04, 2022
Fatal wreck in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 12:48 pm
Fatal wreck in TylerTYLER — A Tyler man has died after being ejected from his SUV in an early Wednesday Tyler crash. He has been identified as Daron Ellis, 22. Police responded to the scene on University Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. The investigation showed Ellis was following a fuel truck and tried to make a lane change but hit the back of the truck. Police say that caused the SUV to go out of control and caused Ellis to be ejected. Police say he was the only occupant of his vehicle. The driver of the fuel truck was not injured.



