Van Zandt commissioners accept sheriff’s resignation

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 11:52 am

CANTON (AP/Staff) — Van Zandt County commissioners made it official Wednesday, unanimouosly voting to accept the resignation of Sheriff Steve Hendrix. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Hendrix earlier announced he will step down May 14. That follows his arrest and indictment on allegations he lied to investigators about witnessing one of his deputies punch a handcuffed inmate in the face. Prosecutors say Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood, and Sgt. Blake Snell were indicted in March for giving a false statement to a peace officer about the actions of former Chief Deputy Craig Shelton. In January, Shelton admitted to the Texas Rangers that he hit Nicholas Crouch in September without justification. Hendrix faces up to six months in jail if convicted.

