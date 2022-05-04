Man faces multiple charges following chase

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 11:30 am

TYLER – A Larue man faces multiple charges following a chase in Smith County. DPS says around 11:04 Tuesday morning, a trooper tried to stop a Ford F-250 traveling south on US-271 in Tyler for a traffic violation. They say the driver, 39-year-old John A. Williams, refused to stop and tried to evade officers. Williams reportedly later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Troopers arrested Williams near CR-3187 just east of Timber Creek Rd. According to officials, a 14-year-old passenger, determined to be a runaway, was released to DFPS. The vehicle was reported stolen in Van Zandt County.

Williams was charged with possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, injury to a child, child endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. He also had several outstanding warrants and was booked into the Smith County jail. Officials say the investigation continues.

Go Back