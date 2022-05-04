Meg Ryan sets rom-com return with ‘What Happens Later’

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 11:04 am

Entertainment Tonight reports Meg Ryan is making a return to rom-coms for the first time since 2008.

The When Harry Met Sally star is set to direct and star opposite David Duchovny in the upcoming film, What Happens Later, based on Steven Dietz's play, Shooting Star.

The movie adaptation, which she co-wrote with Dietz and playwright/novelist Kirk Lynn, follows Ryan and Duchovny as Willa and Bill, an ex-couple "who are reunited when they find themselves snowed in at an airport overnight." Through the course of the evening, Willa, a free spirit, and Bill, who's coping with a recent separation, "look back on their shared past and revisit any feelings that still linger between them."

The producers, in a statement obtained by the outlet, say the rom-com takes "a look at life and love that audiences the world over will relate to and hunger for in these uncertain times when connection and reconciliation feel more important than ever.”

What Happens Later is slated for release in 2023.

