Today is Wednesday May 04, 2022
Former Texas Rose Festival dress designer has died

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 9:43 am
Former Texas Rose Festival dress designer has diedDALLAS — The former dress designer for the Texas Rose Festival for almost 40 years has died. According to our news partner KETK, Winn Morton died at his home on April 22 at the age of 93. Born in Lancaster in December of 1928, Winn worked with every top costume workroom in New York, designing for Broadway and off-Broadway Productions. In 1975, Winn became the art director for Six Flags Show Productions.

In 1982, Winn became the designer for the Texas Rose Festival, held in Tyler every year. His obituary states that, “each season he outdid the previous year with his artistry for the Queen, Duchess, and Ladies-in Waiting, along with countless debutantes.” In 2019, the man behind the glittering gowns and spectacular scenes retired, after designing costumes and sets for his last Texas Rose Festival pageant.

A private memorial is planned for a later date.



