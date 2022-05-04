Man charged with killing boyfriend at Tyler State Park dies before trial

SMITH COUNTY — An Arlington man who was charged with murdering his boyfriend near Tyler State Park after finding child porn on his phone died of natural causes before his trial. According to our news partner KETK, 52-year-old Robert Price died March 20, a few months after his case was halted due to his deteriorating health. In November, Price’s attorney filed the motion after he had been quarantined twice due to COVID-19, which led to further complications involving his kidneys and liver.

ADA Richard Vance filed a motion to dismiss the case at the end of March after Price’s death.“Although there was sufficient probable cause at the time of arrest and charging of [Price] for this offense, the State believes that the interests of justice, and judicial economy, would best be served if this charge is dismissed without prejudice,” Vance said.

Price had allegedly killed his boyfriend, 32-year-old Nathaniel Snell, in July 2020 after finding graphic images on Snell’s cell phone. The shooting was at the gas station across the entrance from Tyler State Park. Video surveillance showed Snell being shot in the chest as he stepped out of the car at the gas station. He stumbled inside as the car drove away, but later died at the scene as firefighters attempted to keep him alive. Prosecutors offered Price an initial plea deal of 45 years in prison back in March 2021. Price rejected that offer as well as a subsequent deal that dropped it to 40 years behind bars.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, detectives were able to locate a house they both lived at in Arlington. The landlord had just kicked Snell out of the house after the alleged pornography discovery and for possessing meth. The day after the shooting, the homeowner said that Price had returned to the house crying and gave all of Snell’s possession to charity. Price allegedly said that he “could not stand to be reminded of [Snell] any longer.” The landlord told police that a gun he kept in the closet of the home had been missing for a month. According to police, the same type of gun was used in the shooting.

