In Brief: ‘Jackass: Forever’ getting spin-off, ‘Dead to Me’ returning, and more

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 9:03 am

Paramount+ announced that the Bryan Cranston/Annette Bening comedy Jerry & Marge Go Large will be coming to the streaming service on June 17. The film, which will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, has the pair starring in the real-life story of a couple who hit it big gaming the Massachusetts lottery. They then use their windfall to help their Michigan town. The film also stars Michael McKean, Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson, and Anna Camp...

A spin-off to the hit Jackass: Forever is coming to Paramount+. The Hollywood Reporter says Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish revealed the news after an earnings call on Tuesday. "...[W]e're working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+," the exec said. To date, the modestly-budgeted Jackass: Forever has made more than $80 million in theaters, making it one of the highest grossing films of 2022...

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Dead to Me, Netflix's dark comedy starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden, will return for its third and final season in the fall. "And… that’s a wrap on @deadtome Season 3!" series creator Liz Feldman tweeted next to a photo of a director's chair sitting alone on a beach. "Filming is complete. Editing is underway. The final season is coming. And holy. f******. s***. @1capplegate & @lindacardellini knocked it out of the park. Can’t to share it with you." Netflix also announced Feldman's next project for the streamer, the dark comedy titled, No Good Deed...

David Birney, the actor best known for playing Dr. Ben Samuels on season one of the 1982 NBC medical drama St. Elsewhere, as well as CBS' short-lived, controversial 1972 sitcom Bridget Loves Bernie, has died of Alzheimer’s disease at his home in Santa Monica, His life partner Michele Roberge tells The New York Times. He was 83. Birney appeared on St. Elsewhere for just one season, before leaving due to a Broadway commitment. Bridget Loves Bernie, an interfaith sitcom that met with criticism from Jewish groups due to accusations of stereotypes, lasted just one season, but also introduced him to his co-star Meredith Baxter, to whom was married from 1974-1989. They shared three children. Birney also had guest spots and recurring roles on many classic TV shows, including Murder, She Wrote, The Love Boat and Hawaii Five-0...

Mom alum Allison Janney has been tapped to star alongside Kristen Wiig in Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, according to Deadline. Mrs. American Pie revolves around Palm Beach high society in the 1970s. Wiig plays Maxine Simmons, "an outsider" trying to "cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots," according to the streaming service. "Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today: 'Who gets a seat at the table?" Janney will play Evelyn, a full-time Palm Beach resident and member of the high society. Executive producer Laura Dern is also "eyeing a key role" in the comedy...

