Today is Wednesday May 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Fed expected to announce decision on interest rates

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 6:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Lance Nelson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday in an effort to help battle inflation.

The increase is expected to be half a percentage point.

So what does this latest hike mean for you? ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday to break down how the increase could impact markets and your bottom line:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design