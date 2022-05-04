Fed expected to announce decision on interest rates

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 6:53 am

Lance Nelson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday in an effort to help battle inflation.

The increase is expected to be half a percentage point.

So what does this latest hike mean for you? ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday to break down how the increase could impact markets and your bottom line:

