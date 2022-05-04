Kim Kardashian’s Skims launches The Adaptive Collection for people with limited mobility

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 7:58 am

(NEW YORK) -- This week, Skims, Kim Kardashian’s “solutions-oriented” brand of underwear, shapewear and loungewear, launched The Adaptive Collection for people with limited mobility.

The collection includes four pieces, all within the Fits Everybody wider range: an adaptive scoop bralette, thong, brief and boy short. Each piece comes in four different colors and sizes from XXS to 4X.

Moreover, these pieces all have added hook and eye closures “for added accessibility of dressing," Skims explains on their website.

Stefanie Schaffer, 25, is one of the models featured in the Skims campaign for this collection. Schaffer lost both of her legs, sustained a spinal cord injury and paralysis, a traumatic brain injury, and suffered multiple broken bones and failing organs in a 2018 boating explosion, she says. She now has two prosthetic legs.

Since the accident, Shaffer says she has found new activities, like hand cycling and Nordic sit skiing, and has “been determined to make the most of what happened to me and live my best new life.”

She also recently signed a modeling contract which led her to “a dream” shoot with Skims, she says.

“From the moment that I was booked for the shoot, the entire Skims team was so professional, and so considerate, making sure they took all of our accessibility needs into consideration,” she adds. On set, “they made me feel beautiful and confident and worthy of being there.”

“A brand like Skims releasing an adaptive collection is so important!” Shaffer says, considering their influence on the industry. “So this was saying to us that being disabled doesn’t mean you have to compromise. You don’t have to miss out on shopping at your favorite brands because [Skims] can see that [you’re] valued and taken into consideration.”

Schaffer says her favorite pieces include the boy short and the briefs, and she adds that the hook and eye system on the sides of the underwear make them easy to take on and off.

People may not realize how tiring day-to-day tasks are for those with physical limitations, Schaffer says.

“Sometimes I’ll be exhausted just from getting clothes on for the day," she notes. "So even just these basics of bras and underwear being easier, is like, such a relief. Serious props to Skims for this.”

In its launch email to customers, Skims says that this adaptive collection is “just the beginning,” and they “want to offer more solutions to more people.”

