Sophie Turner opens up about expecting baby no. 2 with Joe Jonas

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2022 at 5:02 am

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

After keeping silent for months, Sophie Turner officially confirmed to Elle UK that she is expecting her second child with husband Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones alum, who already shares 10-month-old daughter Willa with Joe, reveals in the magazine's June edition, "We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

"It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation," she continues. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."

Turner, 26, and Jonas, 32, began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019.

The actress' baby bump was on full display at Monday's Met Gala in New York City.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back