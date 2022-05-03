Today is Tuesday May 03, 2022
Coyote mauls Dallas toddler on child’s front porch

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2022 at 5:17 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Police say a 2-year-old child has gone to a hospital in critical condition after being mauled by a coyote on the front porch of the child’s Dallas home. The attack happened about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood just north of White Rock Lake in Dallas. A police statement says a responding officer subsequently spotted the coyote in a park near the child’s home and opened fire on the animal, which retreated into nearby woods. Police say it’s unknown if the officer wounded the animal, but a search with a game warden began. Police warned neighborhood residents that the coyote should be considered extremely dangerous.



