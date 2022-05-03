Today is Tuesday May 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man convicted in fatal stabbing of 11-year-old Houston boy

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2022 at 5:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – A jury has convicted a man for fatally stabbing an 11-year-old Houston boy as the child walked home from school in 2016. Andre Timothy Jackson was found guilty of murder Tuesday in the death of Josue Flores following a trial that began last week. He faces up to life in prison. Authorities say the sixth grader was killed as he walked home from a science club meeting at a school just north of downtown Houston on May 17, 2016. Authorities say he was only two blocks from home when he was stabbed more than 20 times. During closing arguments, prosecutors told jurors the boy’s DNA was found on Jackson’s jacket. Jackson has maintained his innocence.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design