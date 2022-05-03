Today is Tuesday May 03, 2022
Viola Davis to star in ‘Peacemaker’ spin-off for HBO Max

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2022 at 4:45 pm
Idris Elba and Davis in "The Suicide Squad" -- ™ & © DC Comics/Jessica Miglio

Oscar winner Viola Davis will play icy DC Comics character Amanda Waller once again in a small-screen spin-off centering on her Suicide Squad and Peacemaker character.

Deadline reports Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn will executive-produce the series for HBO Max, with Christal Henry, writer on HBO's Emmy winning Watchmen series, writing the stories.

Davis' Waller was talked about throughout, but only seen in the finale of the hit Peacemaker, which centered on John Cena's title character and other members of her team of misfits from the Suicide Squad movies, Task Force X. Waller had planted her conflicted daughter, Leota Adebayo -- played by Danielle Brooks -- on the team in order to land Cena's hero back behind bars.

Gunn had hinted to Deadline back in January that he was working on another spin-off from The Suicide Squad, noting, "it won't be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe."

