Today is Tuesday May 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Check out Daniel Radcliffe in teaser for Weird Al biopic ‘WEIRD’

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2022 at 2:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Disney Channel

Fans can now get their first look at WEIRD, the "untold true story" of "Weird Al" Yankovic -- and, on brand for the famed parodist, it seems to be something of a spoof of the genre.

As stage lights ignite, and throngs of concert fans scream, serious-looking title cards appear into frame, listing Yankovic's very real accolades -- "6 Platinum Records, 5 Grammys" -- before the keyboard open to Al's Madonna-spoofing "Like a Surgeon" begins.

"Hope you guys are ready for this," a shirtless Radcliffe tells the crowd as Al, before a shot shows him jumping back up into frame with an accordion.

The clip also shows a fight scene straight out of a kung-fu movie, and apparently another face-off that has Al saying, "Does anyone have an accordion?" before unseen hands shove three into frame.

So it's safe to say the film isn't going to be a straight-up biopic -- or, as Al says in the teaser, "What can I say? I'm full of surprises."

The film debuts on Roku in the fall.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design