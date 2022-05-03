Today is Tuesday May 03, 2022
Arrest made in Longview shooting

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2022 at 12:36 pm
Arrest made in Longview shootingLONGVIEW — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Electric Cowboy in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, 25-year-old DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson of Longview was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Gregg County Jail. At approximately 1:42 a.m. this past Friday, officers were dispatched to the location in reference to multiple shots being fired. As they arrived, officers were directed toward a nearby convenience store. They found a vehicle that had been involved in a collision with the storefront sign and discovered a shooting victim outside the vehicle. Police say officers immediately began performing lifesaving aid on the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with what were termed life-threatening injuries.



