Smith County robbery under investigation

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2022 at 1:28 pm
TYLER — A late Monday night convenience store robbery is under investigation by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say they got word at 11:30 p.m. about the incident on Hwy. 64 West near the Thompson Lane intersection. Responding deputies say the clerk reported she had just beem just robbed at gunpoint. The male suspect took an undetermined amount of cash from the register, fled on foot, was seen running toward Thompson Lane, and then entered what was described as an SUV, possibly red in color. No further details were given about the suspect’s departure from the area. He is described as a young black male, 5’09” to 6’0”, slender build, wearing a hoodie pulled over his head. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.



