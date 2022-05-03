WNBA to honor Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2022 at 11:43 am

NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – The WNBA will honor Phoenix center, Houston native, and ex-Baylor star Brittney Griner with a floor decal. The decal will feature Griner’s initials as well as her No. 42. All 12 teams will have the decal on their home courts starting with the season opener Friday night. Griner is still being detained in Russia. The league also approved giving the Mercury both roster and salary cap relief so they can carry a replacement player until Griner returns home. Griner will be paid her full salary of nearly $228,000. Two U.S. officials say the Biden administration has determined that Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out.

