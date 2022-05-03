Today is Tuesday May 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


WNBA to honor Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2022 at 11:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – The WNBA will honor Phoenix center, Houston native, and ex-Baylor star Brittney Griner with a floor decal. The decal will feature Griner’s initials as well as her No. 42. All 12 teams will have the decal on their home courts starting with the season opener Friday night. Griner is still being detained in Russia. The league also approved giving the Mercury both roster and salary cap relief so they can carry a replacement player until Griner returns home. Griner will be paid her full salary of nearly $228,000. Two U.S. officials say the Biden administration has determined that Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design