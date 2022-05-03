Today is Tuesday May 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New warning about rise in home-buying scams

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2022 at 7:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- As home buyers face low inventory, many are eager to make a deal as soon as they can, which can put some are risk for scams.

Experts are warning that real estate wire fraud is on the rise, and if you aren’t careful, your money could be gone in the blink of an eye.

ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to discuss what to look out for and how home buyers can protect themselves:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design