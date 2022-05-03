New warning about rise in home-buying scams

(NEW YORK) -- As home buyers face low inventory, many are eager to make a deal as soon as they can, which can put some are risk for scams.

Experts are warning that real estate wire fraud is on the rise, and if you aren’t careful, your money could be gone in the blink of an eye.

ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to discuss what to look out for and how home buyers can protect themselves:

