Biden meets with parents of missing journalist Austin Tice

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2022 at 7:59 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met with the parents of American journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in Syria 10 years ago. The meeting with Marc and Debra Tice took place at the White House. Press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden reiterated his commitment to using all available avenues to try to get Tice home. Debra Tice was introduced Saturday night as being in attendance at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Biden paid tribute in his remarks to journalists who are missing or detained and also said at the event that he wanted to meet with the Tices to speak about their son.

