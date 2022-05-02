Today is Monday May 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Steelers decline LB Devin Bush’s fifth-year option

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2022 at 6:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By BROOKE PRYOR

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers declined the fifth-year option on inside linebacker Devin Bush’s rookie contract, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

Bush, 23, was set to make $10.9 million in the option year. Instead, he’ll hit free agency after the 2022 season.

The Steelers traded up to select Bush No. 10 overall in the 2019 NFL draft in hopes he could fill Ryan Shazier’s role.

Bush, a Michigan product, tore his ACL five games into the 2020 season and wasn’t the same after. After posting 109 tackles his rookie season, Bush had just 70 in 2021, along with two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In his rookie season, Bush had four fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown.

The Steelers signed inside linebacker Myles Jack in free agency, but the rest of the position group is a work in progress with second-year linebacker Buddy Johnson, Robert Spillane, Ulysees Gilbert III and Marcus Allen rounding out the depth chart.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design