Jimmy Kimmel announces that he has COVID

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2022 at 4:15 pm
ABC/Jeff Lipsky

While he famously "bumps" Matt Damon from every episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy bumped himself tonight's show -- because he's COVID positive.

"Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to)," he quipped on Twitter.

Jimmy continued, "All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on."

Kimmel added apologies to his presumed guests for the episode, Tom Cruise and Iliza Shlesinger, and also thanked comic Mike Birbiglia, who will be filling in for him at the host's desk starting Tuesday evening.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



